

The Canadian Press





The deadly fire that claimed the lives of a mother and her young twin children on Sunday in Cap-Chat was apparently accidental, police said on Monday.

Surete du Quebec spokesperson Claude Doiron said that while the investigation is not yet complete, evidence shows the fire was the result of a cooking accidental.

Doiron said the apartment’s smoke detector was not functioning at the time of the tragedy.

The mother has been identified as 37-year-old Julie Lemieux. The identities of the children have not been made public.

Autopsies will be conducted later this week in Montreal.

A dozen neighbours were forced from their homes due to the fire but none were injured.