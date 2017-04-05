Fire sets off sprinklers, Galeries d'Anjou evacuated
Galeries d'Anjou was evacuated after a fire set off the sprinklers.
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 2:08PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 4:54PM EDT
Shoppers were unexpectedly drenched after the sprinklers at the Galeries d’Anjou mall went off during lunchtime on Wednesday.
Police said a fire at a counter in The Bay that was recently renovated was behind the incident. The sprinklers quickly got the fire under control.
The mall was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
