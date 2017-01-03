

CTV Montreal





A deadly fire in Villeray has prompted health care workers to consider reviewing the safety of the elderly living on their own.

An 81-year-old woman died Monday after a fire, likely caused by a cigarette, broke out on the third floor of a retirement home on Villeray St. near Christophe-Colomb Ave.

This was a seniors' residence, but it was not a CHLSD or an assisted-living centre; everyone living there was autonomous.

Despite that, many people had difficulty getting out of the building on their own. Firefighters rescued many people from their balconies, and two residents had to be saved from the roof.

Pierre Blain, who is on the Health and Social Services Users Committee of the region's CIUSSS, said residences should consider moving tenants around as they become less mobile.

"They are autonomous but if you look at the regulation if you have help you don't have to be that autonomous. From that point of view we should review their health situation every year and perhaps people needing help should be on the first floor and not the fourth floor," said Blain.

Villeray borough mayor Anie Samson said the building, constructed of concrete, limited the damage but it does not have a sprinkler system, nor is one required.

She said there is a concierge in the building but because everyone who lives in the residence is mobile, it is up to firefighters to rescue them.

Care from the Red Cross

The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter to 35 residents, with the rest staying with friends or family.

If people are unable to return home the municipal housing office will help residents find somewhere else to live.

Most of the damage was contained to one apartment on the third floor where the fire broke out Monday, but other units on that floor were affected by smoke.