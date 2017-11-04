Fire in abandoned building deemed suspicious
Police are investigating a suspicious fire in an abandoned St-Leonard building on Friday night.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 9:29AM EDT
At 10:20 p.m., a 911 call was received regarding the fire in a two-story building on Jarry East.
Firefighters said records listed the building as abandoned and, as per safety protocol in such cases, no firefighters entered the building.
No injuries were reported and the fire was under control at 2:00 a.m.
Firefighters did say there were signs of arson and the file was transferred to the SPVM.