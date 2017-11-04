

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating a suspicious fire in St-Leonard on Friday night.

At 10:20 p.m., a 911 call was received regarding the fire in a two-story building on Jarry East.

Firefighters said records listed the building as abandoned and, as per safety protocol in such cases, no firefighters entered the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire was under control at 2:00 a.m.

Firefighters did say there were signs of arson and the file was transferred to the SPVM.