Fire destroys pet food store in St. Jean
St. Jean sur Richelieu firefighters control a fire at Kaviar, a pet food store on Route 104 (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 7:35AM EDT
Fire destroyed a pet food store and animal grooming salon overnight in St. Jean sur Richelieu.
The fire at Kaviar began around 11 p.m. Wednesday and was brought under control several hours later.
The building, located on Route 104 near 3rd Row, is a total loss. While some of the walls are still standing, everything has been damaged by flames, water, or smoke.
The cause of the fire is not known.
