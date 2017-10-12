

CTV Montreal





Fire destroyed a pet food store and animal grooming salon overnight in St. Jean sur Richelieu.

The fire at Kaviar began around 11 p.m. Wednesday and was brought under control several hours later.

The building, located on Route 104 near 3rd Row, is a total loss. While some of the walls are still standing, everything has been damaged by flames, water, or smoke.

The cause of the fire is not known.