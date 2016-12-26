

CTV Montreal





More than 100 firefighters and emergency services have managed to control a major fire at Strom Nordic Spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, just south of Montreal.

The fire erupted around 9:00 a.m. on Monday. Regional firefighters called upon neighbouring communities to help control the blaze.

Spa officials confirm that the fire caused upwards of $2 million in damages.

Spa partner Serge Beauchemin said that he saw the smoke trail along the moutains as he was driving to the scene from his home in Chambly.

"It was a sad vision," Beauchemin told CTV News. "When something happens like that, you're thinking about your staff and employees."

Four clients were at the spa when the fire broke out, but police report that no one was injured.

According to a statement issued by spa officials, the fire seems to have been caused by faulty electrical wiring.

One building was destroyed, and another sustained major damages. A newly-inaugurated section of the spa that opened to the public last week was untouched.

A reconstruction of areas destroyed by fire, including the reception, ladies' locker room, and massage facilities, will begin in early 2017.

"The site is amazing, and the good news is that we'll rebuild brand new-- It'll be a brand new experience," Beauchemin said.

The spa facilities in Mont-Saint-Hilaire will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, leaving over 100 employees in the lurch.

In the meantime, Strom's website reminds clients that their spa gift certificates will be honoured at the Nun's Island and Sherbrooke locations.