

CTV Montreal





Fire broke out overnight in a residential building in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, forcing people out of the building.



Residents were treated by first responders at the scene, but fortunately, no one was seriously injured.



The fire broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday in the building on Hochelaga St. and Desjardins Ave.



The cause of the fire has not yet been established, but arson has been ruled out.