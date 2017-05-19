Fire breaks out overnight on Hochelaga St
Friday, May 19, 2017
Fire broke out overnight in a residential building in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, forcing people out of the building.
Residents were treated by first responders at the scene, but fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
The fire broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday in the building on Hochelaga St. and Desjardins Ave.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established, but arson has been ruled out.
