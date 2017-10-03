

CTV Montreal





Firefighters rushed to a semi-detached home in Chomedey Tuesday morning.

A call came in at 9:42 a.m. about a fire at 1383 100th Ave. The three-alarm fire spread to the roof of the three-storey home.

Four attached homes are affected by the blaze, which could be seen from Marché Central.

There are so serious injuries, but one person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Eight people were forced to evacuate the homes.

About 35 firefighters are working to get the fire under control.