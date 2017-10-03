Fire breaks out in semi-detached home in Chomedey
Image: @J2TheRed/ Twitter
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 10:01AM EDT
Firefighters rushed to a semi-detached home in Chomedey Tuesday morning.
A call came in at 9:42 a.m. about a fire at 1383 100th Ave. The three-alarm fire spread to the roof of the three-storey home.
Four attached homes are affected by the blaze, which could be seen from Marché Central.
There are so serious injuries, but one person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
Eight people were forced to evacuate the homes.
About 35 firefighters are working to get the fire under control.
@CTVMontreal huge fire in laval or north or laval. Can see it from Marche central pic.twitter.com/2KiCUsgOe7— Jared (@J2TheRed) October 3, 2017