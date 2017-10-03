A fire in a residential building in Rosemont Monday night forced all the tenants to evacuate the building.



No one was injured.



The flames broke out shortly after 11 p.m. in one of the eight apartments in a building on de Bordeaux St. when a mattress was burned by the heat from a heater.



Montreal police were first on the scene and helped carry out the evacuation of residents before the fire department arrived.



The apartment where the fire broke out suffered significant damage, but the rest did not.