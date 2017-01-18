

The use of surveillance cameras at long-term care facilities was on the agenda Wednesday at the ongoing hearings to fight elder abuse.



The Quebec government is holding hearings on Bill 114 at the National Assembly to establish guidelines to best prevent and legislate against elder abuse.

The government wants to regulate the use of cameras, studying a proposal that would allow seniors in CHSLDs to choose whether they would prefer cameras in their rooms.



Some residences currently do not permit cameras, and their use is up to each individual residence.



Surveillance video could offer proof in cases of abuse or mistreatment, but might also present privacy issues for staff taking care of seniors.



Union leaders representing those workers are raising concerns about the surveillance issue.



Patients' rights lawyer Jean-Pierre Menard said he supports having some cameras at these facilities, but not necessarily in every room.



He added that he feels it's sad cameras are now a solution due to excessive government cuts.



“We have cut the training program, we have cut on the supervision, we have cut on the ratio of employees versus patients,” he said. “So we have created a lot of situations in which (mistreatment) becomes possible.”