

CTV Montreal





The Montreal man charged in the first-degree murder of his fiancee Samantha Higgins returns to court Monday for a preliminary inquiry.

Higgins went missing in July 2015 and her dismembered body was found in a culvert a week later in Hinchinbrooke, near the U.S. border. Days later, Fontanelli was charged with first-degree murder.



Higgins and Fontanelli, both 22, had two young children together.



The case has been bogged down by delays; the victim’s family has expressed frustration at the pace of the legal process.



The preliminary inquiry is expected to last two weeks.