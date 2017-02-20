Fiance charged with murder returns to court in Samantha Higgins case
Police in Quebec have confirmed that a body discovered in Hinchinbrooke, Que., is missing LaSalle mother 22-year-old Samantha Higgins.
The Montreal man charged in the first-degree murder of his fiancee Samantha Higgins returns to court Monday for a preliminary inquiry.
Higgins went missing in July 2015 and her dismembered body was found in a culvert a week later in Hinchinbrooke, near the U.S. border. Days later, Fontanelli was charged with first-degree murder.
Higgins and Fontanelli, both 22, had two young children together.
The case has been bogged down by delays; the victim’s family has expressed frustration at the pace of the legal process.
The preliminary inquiry is expected to last two weeks.
