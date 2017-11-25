

The Canadian Press





Less than a week after being given several large portfolios on Montreal’s executive council, Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Ferrandez has ceded one of his responsibilities to his counterpart in Verdun.

On Monday, Ferrandez was given the environment, large parks, sustainable development and major projects portfolios. Environment and sustainable development will now be given to Verdun Mayor Jean-Francois Parenteau.

Parenteau was already named to the executive council and was responsible for citizen’s services.

A member of Mayor Valerie Plante’s team told the Huffington Post that Ferrandez’s workload have proved to be too much for one person and that the shift was not a demotion.