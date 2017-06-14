

CTV Montreal





A female officer is breaking the glass ceiling of the Montreal police department.

Simonetta Barth will become the first female police officer to serve as deputy director, the number two position in the force.

She replaces Didier Deramond, who will step down on Sept. 11.

Barth has 28 years of police experience and currently serves as assistant director of strategic management.

She was officially appointed to her new role Wednesday morning.

Deramond will leave in the fall to serve as the chief of the Association des Directeurs de Police du Québec.

