Water main breaks are a constant fact of life in Montreal, with multiple pipes breaking every day of the year.

The city blames the failures on a lack of maintenance in the '80s and '90s, as well as very old pipes in some locations.

Montreal's annual spending on water mains and sewers has ballooned from $93 million to more than $260 million in the past three years.

But now the federal and provincial governments are coming to the rescue by contributing $84 million toward repairs.

Mayor Denis Coderre said it's a practical announcement to tackle the 850 water main breaks Montreal faces every year, even if people may not like the idea of more construction.

"If we want to reach out and lower the percentage of water leaks, we need to act immediately," said Coderre.

It's estimated that about one-third of the drinking water Montreal produces is lost to leaks.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said the loss of drinking water must be stopped.

"It's essential. It's probably one of the most basic infrastructure- that a city has. It's about public health, it's about protecting the environment and so this is fundamental," said Coiteux.

Federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau, who lives in Montreal, said people will have to learn to live with construction.

"I remember myself the street that I live on, about ten years ago, them putting a sleeve on the water mains that went down our street and this was to rehabilitate it so that it could last for many more years," Garneau said.

The federal share of the money, about $50 million, is coming from the clean water and waste fund which supports green infrastructure projects.

However municipalities will have to pay their share as well.

Montreal West is getting $1.4 million in funding from Ottawa and Quebec, but will have to pay the balance on $3.8 million budgeted for water work.

Mayor Beny Masella said he has a lengthy list of repairs for his city to tackle.

"It's always redoing our infrastructure. We have to redo our pipes. e have to redo our streets, we have to redo our sewers. So we've already defined the projects. We've been working down the list starting on the worst streets," said Masella.

Coderre noted that 13 percent of water mains in Montreal need to be completely rebuilt, along with about 22 percent of sewers.