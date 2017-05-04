

CTV Montreal





Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has named four new judges to Quebec Superior Court.

They are Frederic Bachand, Christine Baudoin, Karen Rogers and Daniel Royer.

Quebec has been urging the federal government to name 18 new judges as a way of reducing backlog in court.

Ever since last summer's Jordan decision regarding unreasonable delays, dozens of criminal cases have been thrown out in Quebec, including at least one case for murder.

The Jordan decision says that criminal trials should end within 18 months of an arrest for provincial court, and 30 months for Superior court.