McGill University is receiving $70 million from the federal government for renovations.

The money comes from a $2 billion federal fund for investments in colleges and universities.

Many of the projects will make the buildings more environmentally friendly, including:

A $33 million for the Stewart Biology Building, where asbestos will be removed

$13 million for a new building to house two generators that use natural gas

$21 million to replace the Rutherford Building's main ventilation system

$30 million will go to new air conditioning for research labs, some of which have a high biosafety rating

"This historic investment by the Government of Canada is a down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation,” said Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, in a news release. “That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes."

Some of the buildings involved haven't been updated since 1965, and Bains says the renovations will bring them up to modern standards while also reducing McGill's environmental footprint.

“Innovation for a better Canada – better jobs, better opportunities, better technologies, better companies and of course better living standards for us and future generations,” he said.

The Quebec government will also provide $5.12 million, while the university and other partners will kick in $127.63 million.

“We are making significant investments in the development of our higher education facilities, thereby ensuring that future generations have access to state-of-the-art infrastructure,” said Quebec Higher Education Minister Helene David in the statement.



In total, universities and colleges throughout Quebec will receive nearly $1.1 billion in funding.