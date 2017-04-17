Feds don't want teens to get criminal records for pot -- but not granting amnesty either
A bag of marijuana is held up at a medical marijuana dispensary in Vancouver on Friday May 1, 2015. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 5:12PM EDT
The federal government doesn't want teenagers to end up with criminal records for marijuana possession -- but says it has no plan to grant pardons for Canadians already convicted of the offense.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the federal government will not offer a general amnesty for marijuana convictions when the drug becomes legal.
The statement comes after the C.D. Howe Institute recommended pardoning those convicted for possession and dropping outstanding charges.
Goodale said that wouldn't happen -- but pointed out those with a criminal record are allowed to apply for a pardon.
Meanwhile legislation has been tabled that would children aged 12 to 17 not face criminal prosecution for possessing or sharing up to five grams of marijuana.
Liberal MP Bill Blair said provinces could introduce non-criminal sanctions, such as tickets, for children who possess marijuana.
Under current law anyone, including children, can be charged for having any amount of pot.
With files from The Canadian Press
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Flooding could be worst in a decade: civil security
- Federal government approves plan for new Radio-Canada building
- Cops warn of scammers using fake claims of tax refunds
- Sexual assault survivors want to audit police investigations
- Feds don't want teens to get criminal records for pot -- but not granting amnesty either