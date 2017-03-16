

CTV Montreal





Members of the federal and the provincial commissions investigating problems faced by indigenous people met in Val d'Or Thursday.

Many women from the town said they were sexually assaulted on abused by police officers, but the Crown did not file charges in any of the 37 cases involved.

Lawyers said while they believed the women had been assaulted, they could not confirm enough details to hold up in a court of law.

However the investigation turned up other cases of alleged abuse by officers in other communities, and two officers based in Schefferville have been charged.

The federal inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women will investigate cases of women who have been abused.

The provincial inquiry focuses on the relationship between indigenous people and public services in Quebec.

Michel Michaud, a liaison officer for the commission, said they will talk to women who fly south for medical treatment

"Let's say that person comes from the north and she comes here for having a baby and she didn't see the doctor for the last eight and half months. Maybe the person will have more attention from the doctor then if the doctor has seen another person who lives in Val d'Or and she sees that person every month or maybe eight or ten times," said Michaud.

Retired Superior court judge Jacques Viens is presiding over Quebec's inquiry.

Both inquiries are expected to file reports late in 2018.