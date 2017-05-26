

CTV Montreal





St. Jean Baptiste festivities are once again getting a boost from the federal government.

Ottawa is contributing $2.4 million to activities in multiple cities, including Whitehorse, Toronto, Moncton, and Winnipeg.

But for the first time, the federal government is chipping in for celebrations in Quebec City.

Although for a generation the celebrations on June 24 were fervently pro-independence, that tendency has faded as public opinion regarding Quebec's independence has shifted.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said the goal is, as art of the Canada 150 celebrations, to honour and promote the French language and francophone culture.

"We believe that the Fete Nationale is for all quebecoises and quebecois and notwithstanding what is the political allegiance," said Joly.

The festivities will, as always, feature well-known and up-and-coming artists and musicians.

Quebec's Francophonie Minister, Jean-Marc Fournier, said the politicization of the holiday has mostly run its course.

"For those who want to oppose, well we are in a democracy, they can do that, but I prefer to be in a group that wants people to be closer together rather than split them," said Fournier, adding the intention is to have an inclusive celebration.

St. Jean Baptiste celebrations will be part of a week and a half of parties across the country, with National Indigenous day celebrations on June 21, Canada's Multiculturalism Day on June 27, and Canada Day on July 1.