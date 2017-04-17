

Five months after the building was sold, the federal government has given its approval to a construction plan involving the Radio-Canada building in Montreal.

The Treasury Board announced Monday that it has given a greenlight to the construction project to take place at the corner of René Levesque Blvd. and Papineau Ave.

Broccolini construction still needs to get permit approval from the city of Montreal and several other groups before construction begins later this year.

Hubert T. Lacroix, president of the CBC, said in a statement this was a "another vote of confidence by the government in our efforts to modernize our operations. The new MRC [Maison Radio-Canada] will set the stage for Radio-Canada to become a multiplatform public broadcaster capable of thriving in today's digital and media environment."

Construction on the two towers is expected to begin September 2017 and is slated to finish by January 1, 2020.

Radio-Canada will have a 30-year lease for the building.

Meanwhile the Mach Group was given approval for its plan to tear down the tower on the western half of the lot and put up new residential towers, which will include social housing and affordably priced homes.

The Mach Group also wants to build new streets in the area in order to make getting around the lot somewhat easier.