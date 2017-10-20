

CTV Montreal





A 21-year-old man died when he crashed his car in a small town near Joliette.

Around 1:20 a.m. the car went off de la Visitation near Mailhot St. in Saint Charles Borromée and smashed into a Hydro pole.

The car rolled several times after the collision and came to a rest on the driver's side.

Residents called 9-11- and first responders rushed the driver to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, since there are so signs of braking before the car hit the pole.