

The Canadian Press





The father of a Canadian woman who is eight months pregnant and trapped in Gaza is imploring the federal government to lobby Israel to help her get home.

Hadi Eid says his daughter Bissan's pregnancy is high-risk and she needs medical attention that can't be provided in the territory.

He says Israel has refused to grant an exit permit to leave Gaza.

Bissan Eid, 24, is due to give birth next month. Her father said she left Canada in June, 2016 to visit her grandparents and get married.

The Montreal-area family say they've spoken to their local MP and sought the help of Canadian officials at the embassy in Tel Aviv, but to no avail.

"Until now, I don't have any answers," said Hadi Eid. "If Canada can arrange something for her, she can go out of Gaza by the help of the Canadian embassy."

They launched a social media campaign today at Concordia University, where Bissan earned an undergraduate degree and is working toward a master's degree in civil engineering.