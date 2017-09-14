The father of a six-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert could be handed over to Quebec authorities on Monday, days after being found with his son in Ontario.

Ugo Fredette appeared in a closed court session on Saturday morning to face as yet unrevealed charges. A day earlier, his six-year-old son Louka Fredette was found safe and sound while the senior Fredette was arrested after a high-speed chase near Griffith, Ontario, 150 kilometres west of Ottawa, by the Ontario Provincial Police.



“Louka is safe. We just found him. The car was found in Griffith, so we can confirm that little Louka is safe," said SQ spokesperson Martine Asselin. "We had an end that everyone hoped for."



Police say the boy was found inside the car. An OPP helicopter assisted in the case as officers on the ground were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 41.



Luka Fredette LOCATED and in good health. Thank you to the public for all your assistance. ^aw pic.twitter.com/waftkGxuqP — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) September 15, 2017



"(Ugo Fredette) was arrested. It's great news for everyone. The work of media, police and citizens, we thank you all very much," said Asselin.



Police are still looking for another man connected to the case, 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse.

The Honda CRV Lacasse was driving was used during the abduction. Police believe Lacasse could have been dropped off somewhere by Fredette.

Lacasse is 1.7 metres (5'6") tall, weighs 70 kgs (155 lbs.), is bald and has brown eyes. Anyone who spots him should call 911.

"We believe that (Lacasse) was aboard the vehicle at a certain point in time. We are asking for the public's help in locating him," said Asselin.



Police say Ugo Fredette drove hundreds of kilometres across western Quebec and eastern Ontario since police began their hunt for the boy, who was the subject of an Amber Alert as of Thursday evening.

Police confirmed that Fredette, 41, spent Thursday night in Rouyn-Noranda and a witness then saw him in in Maniwaki on Friday morning.

At 2:30 p.m., police said he was believed to be in a grey 2006 Honda CRV with Quebec licence plate X78 BSL.

Minutes later, police said Fredette had been seen in Napanee, Ontario -- west of Kingston.

Nobody had seen Louka Fredette since Thursday afternoon.



At 5 p.m. Friday, the Surete du Quebec said the OPP had found the boy and captured the man, reportedly using a spike strip laid down on the road and a taser.

An Amber Alert was issued for Louka at 5:35 p.m. Thursday. His father was seen leaving the family home Thursday afternoon in a white Ford pickup truck.

Police circulated a photo late Thursday evening that they believed was of Ugo and Louka Fredette, taken at 7 p.m. Thursday inside a Wal-Mart in Saint-Eustache, but later admitted they made a mistake, and that the photo was not of the missing father and son.

Fredette has worked on several documentary films, including ones that focus on the topic of missing children.

Police spent 24 hours figuring out Fredette's route, and his plan, as clues were revealed piece by piece.

The first clue was the discovery of Fredette's pickup truck.

Sureté du Quebec Lt. Jason Allard confirmed that Fredette's truck was found at 2 a.m. in a park at the intersection of Route 329 and Rue Principale in Lachute, about 40 kilometres northwest of Saint-Eustache.

Police immediately began searching the woods and fields nearby, but later in the day it became apparent that Fredette was nowhere nearby.

The SQ used helicopters, search dogs, and dive teams in Lachute, but as of Friday afternoon had only turned up a broken cellphone believed to belong to Fredette.

The SQ later learned that when they found his pickup truck, Fredette was hours away.

"Fredette slept in Rouyn-Noranda in a motel. We're not able to confirm that Louka was with him," said SQ's Martine Asselin.

A witness then spotted Ugo Fredette in Maniwaki--about 250 km northwest of Lachute--between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday, meaning the man had driven more than 1,000 km since leaving his house on Thursday.

However once again, there was no sign of Louka.

Police said that Fredette has used at least two different vehicles, each of which he has abandoned, in his flight.

"We have no clue at this point where they are, what direction they are going, if they have taken another vehicle and they have left towards Ontario or towards Montreal. We are asking the population to continue to look out for them," said Allard before they were located.



Police say Fredette is still in custody of police in Ontario and is unlikely to be moved to Quebec before Monday. He is expected to appear in an Ontario courthouse on Saturday to face charges there and be held in police custody there through the weekend. Once he is returned to Quebec, he is expected to face additional charges.



Police say Louka is in the care of child services and is safe and sound.



They say the investigation at the moment is focused on Lacasse's disappearance.



Veronique Barbe was murdered

Meanwhile police confirmed that Veronique Barbe, 41, was killed in their family home.

Barbe was the mother of Louka, and had three older children from a previous relationship.

The SQ was advising the public not to approach Ugo Fredette, but to alert police if seen.

Neighbours told CTV the Fredette-Barbe home on Antoine-Seguin St., which was a family daycare, was often the scene of loud arguments.

One neighbour said he saw the white pick-up truck leaving Thursday afternoon and tried to stop Fredette from driving too fast -- little did he know about the drama that was unfolding.

"I was astonished," said neighbour Luis Quinteros. "I saw the guy speeding around my house and I went out. I tried to tell him to slow down because there’s a park nearby and there were kids around. At the time I didn’t know he was a suspect."



Plea to Fredette from Cedrika Provencher's family

The grandfather of Cedrika Provencher, a nine-year-old girl who went missing from Trois-Rivieres in 2007, knows Ugo Fredette, because he worked on a documentary about Cedrika's disappearance.

Henri Provencher had made a public plea to him to return the boy safe and sound.

On Facebook, Provencher wrote:

Message to Ugo, Knowing you, I appeal to your father's heart, do not commit the irreversible, hand over your child to the police without further delay, so that he is safe. Thank you for acting as a responsible father Ugo. Think of your child.

I ask all his contacts to send him this message, hoping that he will receive it. A child has no price. Thank you for sharing and sharing. Please.