

The Canadian Press





The fate or provincial riding Ste-Marie-St-Jacques will be known this week and the area’s current MNA, Quebec Solidaire’s Manon Masse, is hopeful it will still be around in the next election.

Masse said she believes that demonstrations, petitions, public showings of support and presentations to the province’s Electoral Review Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer will bear fruit.

She added that during the two-year process of redesigning the electoral map, the residents of the riding had only days to have their voices heard.

According to the QS MNA, merging Ste-Marie-St-Jacques into a new Ville-Marie riding, which would also include part of the current Westmount-St-Louis riding, would have a negative impact on Montreal’s LGBTQ community. Ste-Marie-St-Jacques is home to Montreal’s Gay Village.