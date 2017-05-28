A stock car race in Drummondville ended in tragedy on Saturday night as an accident on the track proved fatal for one of the drivers.

In a statement, officials at the Drummond Autodrome racetrack confirmed the death of racer Guy Ouellette.

Ouellette’s car spun out of control, flipping several times before being struck by another vehicle.

The jaws of life were needed to extract him from his car.

All other races were cancelled following the crash.