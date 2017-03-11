

The Canadian Press





A snowmobile crash in St-Antoine-de-Tilly proved fatal for a man in his 50s on Friday night.

The man was the last of a group of three snowmobilers travelling on a trail. The first two realized the victim was no longer following them, went back to find him lying lifeless on the trail.

Police said the victim went around a curve and struck a cabin.

An investigation is underway and a blood test will be performed on the victim to determine if alcohol played a role.