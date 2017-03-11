Fatal snowmobile crash in St-Antoine-de-Tilly
snowmobile
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 8:07AM EST
A snowmobile crash in St-Antoine-de-Tilly proved fatal for a man in his 50s on Friday night.
The man was the last of a group of three snowmobilers travelling on a trail. The first two realized the victim was no longer following them, went back to find him lying lifeless on the trail.
Police said the victim went around a curve and struck a cabin.
An investigation is underway and a blood test will be performed on the victim to determine if alcohol played a role.
