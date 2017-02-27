

CTV Montreal





A 75-year-old man has died in a house fire in Mirabel.

The fire began around 11 p.m. Sunday in the basement of a house on Victor St.

Firefighters discovered the man and paramedics rushed him to hospital, but attempts to revive him failed.

A woman in her sixties was injured by the fire and treated in hospital.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames rather quickly, but do not yet know the cause of the fire.

Early Monday morning they said they could not rule out that the fire was deliberately set.