

The Canadian Press





A 68-year-old motorist is dead after his car collided with another vehicle on Rte-162 in St-Rosaire on Frida night.

At 8:45 p.m. the victim was travelling west when he lost control of his car, hitting the vehicle which was travelling in the opposite direction.

First responders used the jaws of life to remove the victim from the car.

The other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the stretch of road where the accident occurred was covered in black ice.