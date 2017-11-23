

The Canadian Press





At least four commuter trains headed from Monteregie to Montreal were cancelled on Thursday in a shutdown that lasted most of the morning.

The disruption, which affected hundreds of transit users, was caused when a man in his 30s was struck by a train near the St-Bruno-de-Montarville station, according to Longueuil police.

The man was taken to hospital where succumbed to his injuries. The train's driver and two passengers were treated for shock.

The 801 train, which had left Mont-St-Hilaire station at 5:45 a.m., remained immobilized between the St-Bruno and St-Hubert stations due to the collision.

The 6:35, 7:00, 7:30 and 8:00 trains from Mont-St-Hilaire were all cancelled.

Four buses were sent to the St-Bruno station to transport riders stuck on the 801 train.