The Canadian Press





Police are searching for the second occupant of a car that crashed at high speeds near the Canada-U.S. border, leaving one person dead.

According to the Surete du Quebec, two people were in the car when it struck a pole on Route 219 in St-Patrice-de-Sherrington. When police arrived, the second occupant of the car was missing.

Police would not say which of the people was driving.