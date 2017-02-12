

The Canadian Press





A car collision in Gatineau has left a motorist dead on Sunday.

The driver’s vehicle became stuck in the right lane of Highway 50 East near La Verendrye Blvd. Just before 6:00 a.m., the car was struck in the rear by an SUV.

Police are analyzing the crime scene to determine exactly what happened. The investigation has led to the closure of two lanes of the highway heading east.

The victim was the only person in the vehicle. Police did not reveal their age or identity as they attempt to contact their family.