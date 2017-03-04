

CTV Montreal





Two groups of protestors were in a tense standoff this afternoon in front of Montreal's City Hall.

One group, La Meute, claims to be against certain immigration policies, and says its views align with Pro-Quebec values. The protest, they believe, is an assertion of their right to free speech.

Clad in black and waving red flags, eyewitnesses say that La Meute is the more hostile of the two groups.

The other group, says they're against the rise of Islamophobia and are aiming to promote solidarity and openness.

Montreal Police deployed a full arsenal of officers to maintain a perimeter and keep the crowd of hundreds from clashing violently.

This is one of four province-wide protests held Saturday by La Meute, with others happening in Drummondville, Quebec City, and Chitcoutimi.

Some say that there's been a rash of hate crimes reported since President Donald Trump was elected into US office.

Following the attack at a Quebec City mosque that left six men dead, the SPVM have responded to over 30 "serious" hate crimes within Montreal -- an additional 80 reports of disturbing, but non-criminal, hate-crime offences were brought to police attention since Jan. 30.

No arrests have been made.