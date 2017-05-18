

CTV Montreal





The family of a missing Laval man is hoping the public can help them track him down.

Stylianos Rounis, 43, has been missing since May 5.

Rounis left his home in the Chomedey neighbourhood and hasn’t been seen since. He takes medication and did not have it with him.

His family is concerned for his health and safety.

Rounis is a white man, 1.78 metres tall (5’10’’) and weighs 120 kg (265 lbs.). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He speaks French, English and Greek.

He left in his car, a black 2015 Honda Civic, licence plate H52 HRN

Anyone with information about his disappearance is urged to call Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via the 911 mentioning the file LVL 170505 063. All calls are anonymous and confidential.