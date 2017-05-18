Family seeks help finding missing Chomedey man
Stylianos Rounis
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 1:27PM EDT
The family of a missing Laval man is hoping the public can help them track him down.
Stylianos Rounis, 43, has been missing since May 5.
Rounis left his home in the Chomedey neighbourhood and hasn’t been seen since. He takes medication and did not have it with him.
His family is concerned for his health and safety.
Rounis is a white man, 1.78 metres tall (5’10’’) and weighs 120 kg (265 lbs.). He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He speaks French, English and Greek.
He left in his car, a black 2015 Honda Civic, licence plate H52 HRN
Anyone with information about his disappearance is urged to call Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via the 911 mentioning the file LVL 170505 063. All calls are anonymous and confidential.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- New details on police report of pig's head incident draw concerns for Muslim community
- Family seeks help finding missing Chomedey man
- Montreal drivers pay almost $200 more in gas taxes than other Canadians
- Electoral map changes discriminate against anglos: group
- Missing Rimouski woman arrested for giving police false information