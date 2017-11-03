

CTV Montreal





It was an emotional morning in a Montreal courtroom as the family of a murdered woman took turns on the stand.

Catherine de Boucherville was murdered by her husband in their LaSalle home in 2012. Ahmad Nehme stabbed her to death as her horrified children looked on.

On Sunday, Nehma was convicted of first-degree murder, and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Though the sentence was handed down automatically due to the gravity of the crime, de Boucherville’s family insisted on being heard before sentencing.

By law, crime victims have the right to address the tribunal to say how the crime affected their lives.

De Boucherville’s family expressed how this violent crime completely destroyed their life. They refused to say the name of the attacker – who is Dania Nehme’s own father.

They said his name doesn’t even deserve to be brought up in public, and that he put her through 20 years of hardship.

They said they all felt one day she could be killed, and by the time she decided to leave him, it was too late.

Nehme lawyer’s lawyer also spoke at the sentencing hearing, saying the man was mentally unstable at time of murder and that they hoped he would have access to psychiatric care in prison.