

CTV Montreal





A family of ducks got a police escort after it got a little lost in Old Montreal on Sunday.

A group of people became duck herders, gently steering the mother and her four ducklings down St-Pierre and St- Paul St. to a nearby pond.



They also got a police escort from an officer and a police cruiser.



Joel Tietelbaum, who posted the video on Twitter, said it warmed his heart to see Montrealers protecting and helping our urban wildlife.