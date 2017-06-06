Family of ducks gets police escort through Old Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 7:43AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 10:09AM EDT
A family of ducks got a police escort after it got a little lost in Old Montreal on Sunday.
A group of people became duck herders, gently steering the mother and her four ducklings down St-Pierre and St- Paul St. to a nearby pond.
They also got a police escort from an officer and a police cruiser.
Joel Tietelbaum, who posted the video on Twitter, said it warmed his heart to see Montrealers protecting and helping our urban wildlife.
