

CTV Montreal





The family of a cyclist who died in a collision on Oct. 4 held a memorial in his honour at the site of the accident on Sunday.

Clement Ouimet, 18, was killed after being struck by a vehicle making an illegal U-turn on Camillien-Houde Way.

Ouimet’s family has expressed a desire to meet with other cyclists who travel on the Mount Royal bike path.

Family friend and spokesperson Jean-Paul Menard said they have been heartened by the public outpouring of sympathy since Ouimet's passing.

"They are deeply touched by those manifestations of support," he said. "They wish to express their warmest and deepest thanks for all the sympathy that has been expressed. There's no answer to what has happened but they really feel that sympathy."

Since the accident, measures have been put in place to increase safety in the area, including signs remind motorists that U-turns are illegal. However, many drivers have been seen making the illegal turns.

Cyclist Jesse Pratt didn't know Ouimet but came to the memorial out of respect. He said there are signs that Montreal's road culture is changing for the better.

"Just the fact that I can run into a car who actually checks their blindspot for a cyclist and not just other cars is a sign culture is changing," he said. "To see cyclists actually using signs like 'I'm turning left...' it shows there is progress. But when somebody dies it reminds us there is much more that needs to be done."

- With files from The Canadian Press