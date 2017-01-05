

The Canadian Press





The family of Christiane Vadnais will file a lawsuit against Franklin Junior Frontal, the owner of the dog that fatally mauled the 55-year-old woman.

Vadnais was killed in Pointe-aux-Trembles in June after the animal got loose. Her daughter said the decision to sue was reached after the Crown prosecutor announced there would be no charges against Frontal.

Vadnais’ daughter said a formal notice has been sent to Frontal.