Family of Christiane Vadnais will sue owner of dog in fatal attack
Christiane Vadnais, left, was killed by a neighbour's escaped dog in June, sparking a debate on pet safety in Quebec that culminated in breed-specific bans in several cities. (Photo via Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 9:33AM EST
The family of Christiane Vadnais will file a lawsuit against Franklin Junior Frontal, the owner of the dog that fatally mauled the 55-year-old woman.
Vadnais was killed in Pointe-aux-Trembles in June after the animal got loose. Her daughter said the decision to sue was reached after the Crown prosecutor announced there would be no charges against Frontal.
Vadnais’ daughter said a formal notice has been sent to Frontal.