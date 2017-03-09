

CTV Montreal





Teachers in Quebec's English-language schools are calling an omission in their collective agreement unfair and discriminatory.

They say they don't have the same rights as teachers in the French sector to take time off for family issues.



One of those teachers is Katharine Cukier, a teacher for 20 years who is also the mother of two teenagers, one of whom has severe autism.



Cukier was forced to take a two-year sick leave to focus on her family and as a result lost $35,000 of income.

“(It was) a few years ago, when things became more challenging with my son. He's non-verbal autistic, he has periods of debilitating anxiety, insomnia and aggression. I needed help balancing my work and family responsibilities,” she said. “I had a very difficult time getting my workplace and union to respond to these needs. If there had been an annex on family responsibilities, I think the duties of both our union and employers would have been clarified.”

The work-family balance clause was left out of the collective agreement for teachers working for English school boards in Quebec.

Without it, many believe they're not being given the same time or support they need to deal with family responsibilities as teachers are in the French system.

“Since 2005, this annex has been included in the provincial collective agreement of all francophone public school teachers, all CEGEP teachers, all non-teaching support workers and school boards in our English schools, but not the teachers,” said Kukier.

CTV tried to reach the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers and the Montreal Teachers Association for a response, but the unions were unable to comment.

With help from the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations, Kukier and other teachers are fighting to correct the omission so that they have more help finding their work-life balance.

“My hope is with an annex like this, there would be awareness created about considering teacher workloads in conjunction with their family responsibilities,” said Anjali Abraham, a teacher and mother.



CRARR director Fo Niemi agrees.

“This is, in our opinion, a systemic inequality issue. We call it the next frontier in women's issues in the workplace,” he said.

The group is also calling on the provincial government to include family status in the Quebec Charter of Human Rights.

“The Quebec Charter doesn't recognize discrimination on the basis of family status, contrary to the federal government and contrary to provinces like Nova Scotia and British Columbia,” said Kukier.

If the issue isn't resolved, the group plans to file a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission.