

CTV Montreal





Hydro Quebec employees on patrol for power failures rescued three people from a burning house in Hudson on Wednesday morning.

Mario Menard and his partner were driving along Main St. at 6:15 a.m., on the lookout for branches that had brought down electrical lines, when they spotted a red glow coming from a house on Main St.

He realized right away it was a fire.

"When I patrol the line I always open my window so I can see outside," said Menard. "With the window open I heard some screaming. Little children they were screaming 'help me, help us, help me,'"

"Just after that I called right away 9-1-1 and during that time I parked the truck just beside the road and we ran to the house and the people were just outside of the window. One leg outside of the window and the other inside the house and fire around them."

"They were caught on the second floor so we told the little girls, one was eight years old and the other one ten, to jump," said Menard.

"They didn't want to jump but after a few seconds they jumped, and we caught them."

The children were not hurt, but the woman suffered minor injuries when she jumped out the second-floor window.

Menard and his partner brought all three to safety before firefighters got to the house.

By the time firefighters arrived the flames had spread so fast they would not have been able to enter the house to search for people who were trapped.

They said that without the Hydro crew's quick response the family would likely have been hurt or killed by the fire.

Firefighters put out the flames within a few hours, but all they could do was keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.

"There was no way we could actually go inside and do anything safe," said Daniel Leblanc of the fire department.

Nothing remains of the house except a few charred timbers.

Neighbours said they were shocked at how quickly the flames destroyed the building.