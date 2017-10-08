

CTV Montreal





A Cote-Des-Neiges family was forced from their home after a fire broke out in their apartment on Sunday morning.

The fire on Linton started in the second storey apartment just before 5:00 a.m.

The building was safely evacuated and the fire was contained to the unit’s kitchen.

Firefighters said the unit was badly damaged by smoke and water and is currently uninhabitable.

The Red Cross will provide the family with temporary housing.