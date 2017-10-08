Family homeless after apartment fire in Cote-Des-Neiges
The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for a family whose apartment was heavily damaged in a fire on Sunday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 11:14AM EDT
A Cote-Des-Neiges family was forced from their home after a fire broke out in their apartment on Sunday morning.
The fire on Linton started in the second storey apartment just before 5:00 a.m.
The building was safely evacuated and the fire was contained to the unit’s kitchen.
Firefighters said the unit was badly damaged by smoke and water and is currently uninhabitable.
The Red Cross will provide the family with temporary housing.