Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing woman.



Chantal Pilon, 50, is known to spend time in the Laval area.



Her family is worried because they say she has recently been speaking about fears of her own safety.



She is 1.65 metres (5’4”) tall and weighs 57 kilograms (125 lbs.).



Anyone with information about her disappearance can call with Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133.