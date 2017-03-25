

CTV Montreal





A family in the Laurentians recently lost their dog after it was attacked two other dogs while on a walk near their home.

Debbie Funchion and Travis Flockhart say their husky Sadie had to be put down because of the extent of her injuries.

“It’s so frustrating because this was so preventable,” said Funchion.

It happened during a routine walk in Saint-Andre-d’Argenteuil, just meters away from a daycare.

The couple says two mixed breed dogs came up to them and attacked Sadie.

“He just was trying to kill her, it wasn't play time, he was trying to kill,” Flockhart said.

Flockhart tried to save his pet by lying on top of her to stop the attack. The dogs bit him resulting in around 30 puncture wounds all over his body.

“I've never felt more helpless in my entire life,” he said. “I’ve never been so scared in my life. I was more worried about Sadie than anything else. I didn't care that the dogs were biting me because I just wanted to save her.”

Sadie was rushed to an emergency vet clinic in Laval but her owners were told she wouldn’t survive.

The couple plans to pursue legal action against the owner and says it's his fault because the dogs were mistreated, often kept in cages, and were aggressive.

CTV News tried to contact the owner by phone and in person but received no reply.

The couple was told that both of the dogs who attacked Sadie have since been euthanized.