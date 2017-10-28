

CTV Montreal





Dogs might have become man’s best friend due to their abilities as guards and hunters, but the four legged critters are proving their worth all over again, this time as therapeutic tools for children with autism.

Melissa Bird’s son Jacob Varvarigos was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at six-years-old. She said he was often uncomfortable with people.

“When he was younger, he didn’t like to be touched,” she said. “The only thing he did like is dogs.”

They sound found out about the Mira Foundation, a non-profit that matches disabled people with specially bred and trained service dogs.

With one out of 68 children in Canada diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, roughly half of the foundation’s dogs are now trained to help them.

“The main issue families in our program have is anxiety,” said foundation spokesperson Camille Caron. “Tantrums, meltdowns, sleep issues. We also have a lot of families that have difficulty just to go outside the house.”

Jacob soon met Alkaid, a service dog who has helped him discover his joy of being outdoors. Alkaid doesn’t go to school with Jacob, but has still managed to help him with his studies.

“He’s trained in French, so I have to talk to him in French,” said Jacob. “When I tell him to go ‘marche,’ he gets excited. He loves to walk.”

Training a dog costs the Mira Foundation roughly $30,000 per animal, all raised from private donations – donations which are vital, as the foundation’s work is done for free.

Caron said new uses for dogs are still being found, with Mira dogs being used in youth homes and helping police interview children as part of their investigations.

“The presence of a dog helps calm them down and give their testimony to police,” she said.

The waiting list to receive a dog can be as long as three years, but for Bird and Jacob, the wait was worth it.

“It’s made a huge difference in Jacob’s life,” said Bird. “He wouldn’t be where he is today. I thank Mira for that, for giving us the dog and time and training to have Alkaid in our lives.”