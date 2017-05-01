

CTV Montreal





Montreal families affected by autism are getting a $16 million helping hand as the Quebec government vowed on Monday to reduce wait times for services and programs.

Last month, the Quebec government announced $29 million in recurring money that would be spent across the province in aid programs for those dealing with autism spectrum disorders. On Monday, Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois said that this year, the first of the action plan, an additional $11 million would be spent, with an additional $1.25 million earmarked for research.

Of that money, $16 million will be spent in programs in Montreal. Charlebois said the primary goal is to get waiting lists down, though some money will be spent on other programs, such as those that help people with autism adjust and prepare for the workforce.

“The first year, we intend to reduce the waiting list by 45 per cent. Of course, we’re going to work on it in the second year and third year and everything but for the first year, the objective is around Quebec and Montreal is no different,” she said. “We intend to give services to parents who need respite. There are 700 families around Quebec that are waiting for respite so we’re going to eliminate that waiting list.”

Charlesbois said she hopes to see significant reductions in waiting times by the end of 12 months.