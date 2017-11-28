Fall in Parc Jean Drapeau leaves man in critical condition
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 9:34AM EST
A man in his 60s suffered serious injuries in a fall at Parc Jean Drapeau on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for Urgence Sante said the man was taken to hospital with severe head injuries and is in critical condition after falling roughly five meters from the roof of a municipal building.
More to come.
