A daring daylight jewelry heist led to panic and confusion at Fairview Shopping Centre on Sunday.

Montreal police said they received several reports from people claiming to have heard gunshots just after 4:00 p.m. According to police, the sound was actually a glass display case being broken by thieves in the jewlery section of The Bay.

"I heard a big boom and then I was like 'Did someone fall? What happened? Then I heard five others, like 'boom, boom, boom, boom,'" said witness Roxanne Paquette. "I just heard everyone screaming and I was like, I have to run."

Police said two or three suspects fled the scene on foot towards St. Jean Blvd.

Witnesses described the suspects as men who were wearing ski masks.

Contrary to some reports the mall was not evacuated. Shoppers and employees at The Bay left the building before police arrived on the scene. Only The Bay was cordoned-off for the police investigation, while the rest of the mall remained open.

Maelle le Touzé, who works in a Fairview store, said she heard people running. Her and a colleague heard rumours of gunshots and decided to stay away from the store's doors.

"I'm a little bit shaken up. I feel worried," she said. "It's a little bit emotional. I had tears in my eyes. It breaks my heart to know something like this can happen, especially the fact that it's Mother's Day. It's a little bit traumatizing."

She said it was the first time something like this had happened during her time working in the mall, but Fairview jewelry stores have been targeted by thieves in the past.

In March 2015, a Birks jewlery store located in Fairview was the target of a robbery. The thieves pepper sprayed a security guard and smashed a display case, making off with several items.

It was the third robbery at that store in five years. In November 2014, four men entered the store, smashed displays and pepper sprayed employees before fleeing.

The store was also robbed in 2010.

