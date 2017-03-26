Failing engine forces Air Canada flight to make emergency landing
Passengers aboard Air Canada Flight 017 to Shanghai tweeted images of the plane dumping fuel before turning back to Montreal. (Photo via Josh Jacobs/Twitter)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 3:38PM EDT
Over 200 Air Canada passengers has a much shorter trip than expected after their flight from Montreal to Shanghai was forced to turn back due to an engine problem.
The flight was forced to dump fuel as it turned back with an apparently failing engine, according to social media posts by passengers.
Glad 2b back @aeroportsMTL @AirCanada #AC17 YUL-PVG engine fail on takeoff. Engine shutdown, fuel dump: professional response @globeandmail pic.twitter.com/oo4VKAPhtC— Josh Jacobs (@josh_edu) March 25, 2017
Passengers were able to depart later that night on a different flight, according to an Air Canada spokesperson.