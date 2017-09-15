

CTV Montreal





An explosive device that was neutralized by robot on Friday was not dangerous and was, in fact, a firework, police said on Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call at 6 p.m. for a suspicious package found in an alley near Villeray St. and des Erables Ave., said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.



The SWAT team used a robot to neutralize the package. After investigating the debris, police say it was, indeed, a functioning explosive device, but it was later determined to not be dangerous in nature.



About 10 residents were forced out of their homes as police conducted the operation.



No one was injured.



Police do not have any suspects or arrests in this case.



Chevrefils said there was no threat to a particular person or group, because there was no note attached to the device.



