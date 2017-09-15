

CTV Montreal





A Montreal police robot diffused an explosive device found in an alleyway in Villeray Friday night.



Police responded to a 911 call at 6 p.m. for a suspicious package found in an alley near Villeray St. and des Erables Ave., said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.



The SWAT team used a robot to neutralize the package. After investigating the debris, police say it was, indeed, a functioning explosive device.



About 10 residents were forced out of their homes as police conducted the operation.



No one was injured.



Police do not have any suspects or arrests in this case.



Chevrefils said there was no threat to a particular person or group, because there was no note attached to the device.



She could not elaborate on what type of explosives the device was made from.



Villeray St. is closed between de Lorimier Ave. and des Ecores St.; des Erables is closed between L.O.-David St. and Tillemont St. as the arson squad investigates.

