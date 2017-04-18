

CTV Montreal





Once the Surete du Quebec’s top brass, three former Quebec police officers are now facing trial on fraud charges.



The SQ’s ex-director Richard Deschenes, as well as former top officers Steven Chabot and Alfred Tremblay appeared in the Montreal courthouse Tuesday.



The charges they face are connected to allegations that money from a special police fund meant to pay police informants was instead used as severance pay for Chabot and Tremblay.



They are charged with fraud and breach of trust and theft of more than $5,000 from the Quebec government and the Surete du Quebec.

Deschenes, Chabot and Tremblay tried unsuccessfully last week to obtain a stay of proceedings, arguing that they were denied swift justice, since the charges were laid in January 2014.



On Friday, Crown prosecutor Antoine Piché argued against a stay of proceedings, saying the case is complex because it involves information pertaining to informants’ compensation.



There has been concern over what information can be disclosed, which could possibly become public.



Deschenes, now 57, was appointed to lead the provincial police force in 2008, and was supposed to carry out a five-year contract. He was fired in 2012.